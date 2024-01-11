The Big Ten had two games on Wednesday night, highlighted by a road trip for Wisconsin in Columbus. Penn State also hosted Northwestern.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers 71, Ohio State Buckeyes 60

Heading into tip, this projected as an important game for the league. Wisconsin was hoping to take a commanding lead in the conference standings, while Ohio State was hoping to build its NCAA Tournament resume and move into the second tier.

The game itself proved highly entertaining. The teams exchanged the lead and momentum several times. Ohio State grabbed an early lead, but relinquished it by halftime and the Badgers pulled away late to grab the win. Max Klesmit led the way with 18 points, three rebounds, and two assists. AJ Storr also had 17 points.

Wisconsin improved to 12-3 overall and 4-0 in Big Ten play with the win. The Badgers now stand alone atop the conference standings, which is incredible given some of the early missteps and preseason projections. Of course, an early lead doesn’t guarantee much. There’s still a lot of runway ahead, including two games against Purdue. The Badgers have also now won five straight and 11 of 12 games.

On the other side, Ohio State fell to 12-4 overall and 2-3 in Big Ten play with the loss. It’s going to be a tough one for Buckeye fans to stomach, particularly coming off a loss to Indiana last weekend. The team still remains in decent position for the NCAA Tournament, but this is where last season’s slide began, so fans have to be concerned. Ohio State desperately needs to stop the slide, and do it soon.

The Badgers will now prepare for Northwestern at home on Saturday. Ohio State will return to action on the road against Michigan on Monday.

The Rest:

-Northwestern Wildcats 76, Penn State Nittany Lions 72

This was a tight one, but the Wildcats did just enough in the closing minutes to escape with a 76-72 win. Brooks Barnhizer led the way with 23 points, four rebounds, and one assists. Boo Buie also had 17 points, eight assists, and five rebounds.

Northwestern improved to 12-3 overall and 3-1 in Big Ten play with the win while Penn State fell to 8-8 overall and 2-3 in Big Ten play with the loss. The Wildcats will now prepare for Wisconsin on the road on Saturday and Penn State gets Purdue on the road next on Saturday.