The Big Ten had two games on Tuesday. Both featured important games for the postseason and fans got to see a massive upset.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Nebraska Cornhuskers 88, No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers 72

On paper, this looked like an interesting road test for the Boilermakers. An intriguing opponent and a tough environment. However, it still looked to be a win for Purdue. However, the Huskers had other thoughts, putting together an incredible performance and pulling off the upset. Brice Williams impressed with 11 rebounds, nine points, and nine assists. Keisei Tominaga also had 19 points.

Nebraska improved to 13-3 overall and 3-2 in Big Ten play with the win. This isn’t the first time the Huskers have beaten a quality opponent this season, but it’s certainly the most significant. While beating Michigan State and Kansas State deserves praise, knocking off the No. 1 team is a different story. The Boilermakers were playing well and Nebraska won by double-digits. It’s the type of game that can reshape a season significantly. In fact, TRank now has the Huskers in the NCAA Tournament, which has to be great news for fans.

On the other side, Purdue fell to 14-2 overall and 3-2 in Big Ten play with the loss. It snapped a seven-game winning streak and could be a big blow for the team’s conference hopes. Despite an elite ranking, Purdue is now tied for fifth in the Big Ten standings. An incredible statement given most views of this squad. There’s no debating the Boilers will need to do a better job on the road if the team is going to win this year’s regular season crown.

Nebraska will now prepare for Iowa on the road on Friday. Purdue will hope to rebound with Penn State at home on Saturday.

The Rest:

-Rutgers Scarlet Knights 66, Indiana Hoosiers 57

For the third time this season, Indiana went on the road to face a conference opponent. The Hoosiers split the previous games and were hoping to capitalize on a reeling Rutgers squad. Unfortunately for Hoosier fans, that wouldn’t come to pass as Rutgers controlled the matchup. Mawot Mag led the team with 13 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. Aundre Hyatt also had 12 points and six rebounds.

Rutgers improved to 9-6 overall and 1-3 in Big Ten play with the win while Indiana fell to 11-5 overall and 3-2 in Big Ten play. The Scarlet Knights will now prepare for a tough road game against Michigan State on Sunday. The Hoosiers will hope to bounce back against Minnesota at home on Friday.