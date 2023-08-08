Official 2023-’24 Northwestern Wildcats Basketball Schedule

The 2023-’24 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Northwestern Wildcats, who hope to build off last season’s NCAA Tournament appearance.

Here’s a full look at Northwestern’s schedule for next season.

2023-’24 Northwestern Wildcats Schedule

-Non-Conference Schedule:

11/6 - Binghamton

11/10 - Dayton

-Conference Schedule:

TBA - Illinois

TBA - at Illinois

TBA - at Indiana

TBA - Iowa

TBA - Maryland

TBA - at Maryland

TBA - Michigan

TBA - Michigan State

TBA - at Michigan State

TBA - Minnesota

TBA - at Minnesota

TBA - Nebraska

TBA - at Nebraska

TBA - Ohio State

TBA - Penn State

TBA - at Penn State

TBA - Purdue

TBA - at Purdue

TBA - at Rutgers

TBA - at Wisconsin

-Postseason Schedule:

March, 2024 - Big Ten Tournament (Minneapolis, MN)

***

Updated: August 8, 2023.