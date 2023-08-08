 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Official 2023-’24 Northwestern Wildcats Basketball Schedule

See who the Wildcats play next season.

By Thomas Beindit
The 2023-’24 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Northwestern Wildcats, who hope to build off last season’s NCAA Tournament appearance.

Here’s a full look at Northwestern’s schedule for next season.

2023-’24 Northwestern Wildcats Schedule

-Non-Conference Schedule:

  • 11/6 - Binghamton
  • 11/10 - Dayton

-Conference Schedule:

  • TBA - Illinois
  • TBA - at Illinois
  • TBA - at Indiana
  • TBA - Iowa
  • TBA - Maryland
  • TBA - at Maryland
  • TBA - Michigan
  • TBA - Michigan State
  • TBA - at Michigan State
  • TBA - Minnesota
  • TBA - at Minnesota
  • TBA - Nebraska
  • TBA - at Nebraska
  • TBA - Ohio State
  • TBA - Penn State
  • TBA - at Penn State
  • TBA - Purdue
  • TBA - at Purdue
  • TBA - at Rutgers
  • TBA - at Wisconsin

-Postseason Schedule:

Updated: August 8, 2023.

