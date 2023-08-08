Wisconsin basketball: 2025 guard Zach Kinziger commits

Wisconsin men’s basketball got a commitment from in-state 2025 shooting guard Zach Kinziger this week, per his social media.

Kinziger, starring for De Pere High School in De Pere, Wisconsin, has yet to be rated by 247Sports but is classified as a three-star by Rivals and On3 and a four-star by ESPN. Other offers included Cal Poly and Wisconsin-Green Bay, though there was interest from Iowa.

He’s Wisconsin’s first commitment in the class of 2025 and among the first prospects from that class to commit overall. The Badgers’ 2024 class, consisting of two members, is also currently guard-heavy with 247Sports four-star PG Daniel Freitag out of California and three-star SG Jack Robison out of Minnesota.

Wisconsin will look to bounce back in 2023-24 after missing the tournament last season for the first time since 2018.