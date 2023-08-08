Official 2023-’24 Nebraska Cornhuskers Basketball Schedule

The 2023-’24 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who hope to build off the team’s productive last few months of last season.

Here’s a full look at Nebraska’s schedule for next season.

2023-’24 Nebraska Cornhuskers Schedule

-Non-Conference Schedule:

10/29 - Doane

11/6 - Lindenwood

11/9 - Florida A&M

11/13 - Rider

11/15 - Stony Brook

11/18 - Oregon State (Sioux Falls, SD)

11/22 - Duquesne

11/26 - Cal State Fullerton

12/3 - Creighton

12/17 - at Kansas State

12/20 - North Dakota

12/29 - South Carolina State

-Conference Schedule:

TBA - at Illinois

TBA - Indiana

TBA - at Indiana

TBA - at Iowa

TBA - at Maryland

TBA - Michigan

TBA - at Michigan

TBA - Michigan State

TBA - Minnesota

TBA - at Minnesota

TBA - Northwestern

TBA - at Northwestern

TBA - Ohio State

TBA - at Ohio State

TBA - Penn State

TBA - Purdue

TBA - Rutgers

TBA - at Rutgers

TBA - Wisconsin

TBA - at Wisconsin

-Postseason Schedule:

March, 2024 - Big Ten Tournament (Minneapolis, MN)

Updated: August 8, 2023.