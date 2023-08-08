 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Official 2023-’24 Nebraska Cornhuskers Basketball Schedule

See who the Huskers play next season.

By Thomas Beindit
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Maryland at Nebraska Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023-’24 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who hope to build off the team’s productive last few months of last season.

Here’s a full look at Nebraska’s schedule for next season.

2023-’24 Nebraska Cornhuskers Schedule

-Non-Conference Schedule:

  • 10/29 - Doane
  • 11/6 - Lindenwood
  • 11/9 - Florida A&M
  • 11/13 - Rider
  • 11/15 - Stony Brook
  • 11/18 - Oregon State (Sioux Falls, SD)
  • 11/22 - Duquesne
  • 11/26 - Cal State Fullerton
  • 12/3 - Creighton
  • 12/17 - at Kansas State
  • 12/20 - North Dakota
  • 12/29 - South Carolina State

-Conference Schedule:

  • TBA - at Illinois
  • TBA - Indiana
  • TBA - at Indiana
  • TBA - at Iowa
  • TBA - at Maryland
  • TBA - Michigan
  • TBA - at Michigan
  • TBA - Michigan State
  • TBA - Minnesota
  • TBA - at Minnesota
  • TBA - Northwestern
  • TBA - at Northwestern
  • TBA - Ohio State
  • TBA - at Ohio State
  • TBA - Penn State
  • TBA - Purdue
  • TBA - Rutgers
  • TBA - at Rutgers
  • TBA - Wisconsin
  • TBA - at Wisconsin

-Postseason Schedule:

***

Updated: August 8, 2023.

More From BT Powerhouse

Loading comments...