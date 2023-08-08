Official 2023-’24 Nebraska Cornhuskers Basketball Schedule

The 2023-’24 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who hope to build off the team’s productive last few months of last season.
Here’s a full look at Nebraska’s schedule for next season.
2023-’24 Nebraska Cornhuskers Schedule
-Non-Conference Schedule:
- 10/29 - Doane
- 11/6 - Lindenwood
- 11/9 - Florida A&M
- 11/13 - Rider
- 11/15 - Stony Brook
- 11/18 - Oregon State (Sioux Falls, SD)
- 11/22 - Duquesne
- 11/26 - Cal State Fullerton
- 12/3 - Creighton
- 12/17 - at Kansas State
- 12/20 - North Dakota
- 12/29 - South Carolina State
-Conference Schedule:
- TBA - at Illinois
- TBA - Indiana
- TBA - at Indiana
- TBA - at Iowa
- TBA - at Maryland
- TBA - Michigan
- TBA - at Michigan
- TBA - Michigan State
- TBA - Minnesota
- TBA - at Minnesota
- TBA - Northwestern
- TBA - at Northwestern
- TBA - Ohio State
- TBA - at Ohio State
- TBA - Penn State
- TBA - Purdue
- TBA - Rutgers
- TBA - at Rutgers
- TBA - Wisconsin
- TBA - at Wisconsin
-Postseason Schedule:
- March, 2024 - Big Ten Tournament (Minneapolis, MN)
***
Updated: August 8, 2023.
