FIU Transfer Austin Williams Commits to Rutgers

Rutgers added to their roster this weekend with the news that Florida International transfer Austin Williams has committed to Rutgers.

FIU transfer Austin Williams has committed to Rutgers, per his IG page. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 5, 2023

Williams is a 6’4” guard that will have one season of eligibility remaining. The Jersey native spent his first two years at Marist before transferring to Hartford. Williams started both season there, averaging 16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in his senior season. He transferred to FIU last year, but did not play due to a knee injury.

The senior is a capable slasher that plays well off the ball and can attack the basket. He’s not a great three point shooter, but shot just over 30% the past two seasons at Hartford. Even with a career 29% three point shooting percentage, Williams has a career shooting clip north of 50%. He’s a veteran guard that should add some depth in the backcourt for Steve Pikiell and the Scarlet Knights.