Oregon, Washington Set to Join the Big Ten In 2024

The Big Ten continues to expand with the news today that they will add both Oregon and Washington to the league starting in 2024. With the Big Ten already landing UCLA and USC, that makes this upcoming season the final year the PAC-12 will include all four programs.

Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors voted today to admit the University of Oregon and the University of Washington to the Big Ten Conference effective August 2, 2024 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 4, 2023

The hits kept coming for the PAC-12 as well, with the news that Arizona, Arizona State and Utah will also be departing the league. The three schools are set to join the Big 12 in 2024, pending formal approval.

BREAKING: Arizona, Arizona State & 2-time defending Pac-12 champion Utah joining Big 12 in 2024 pending Big 12 formal approval in next 24 hours, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Big 12 will be 3rd league w/at least 16 schools, while Pac-12 down to 4 schoolshttps://t.co/ElL3jh2HLg — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 4, 2023

Oregon and Washington join the league after the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors voted unanimously to admit both schools into the league earlier today. The move will go into place officially August 2, 2024, with the schools set to compete athletically in the Big Ten starting the 2024-25 academic year.

“The Big Ten Presidents and Chancellors are pleased to welcome the University of Oregon and the University of Washington to the Big Ten Conference,” said University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones. “When considering the full spectrum of academic, athletic and research excellence, the alignment with our member institutions is extremely clear. We are excited to welcome them and look forward to collaborating and competing with them in the years ahead.”

The addition now leaves the Big Ten set to have a staggering 18 teams by this time next season. With eight teams now set to depart the PAC-12, that leaves only four remaining (for now) schools in Stanford, Cal, Washington State and Oregon State.