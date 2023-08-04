 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Oregon, Washington Set to Join the Big Ten In 2024

By Bryan Steedman
/ new
Syndication: The Register Guard Chris Pietsch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Big Ten continues to expand with the news today that they will add both Oregon and Washington to the league starting in 2024. With the Big Ten already landing UCLA and USC, that makes this upcoming season the final year the PAC-12 will include all four programs.

The hits kept coming for the PAC-12 as well, with the news that Arizona, Arizona State and Utah will also be departing the league. The three schools are set to join the Big 12 in 2024, pending formal approval.

Oregon and Washington join the league after the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors voted unanimously to admit both schools into the league earlier today. The move will go into place officially August 2, 2024, with the schools set to compete athletically in the Big Ten starting the 2024-25 academic year.

“The Big Ten Presidents and Chancellors are pleased to welcome the University of Oregon and the University of Washington to the Big Ten Conference,” said University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones. “When considering the full spectrum of academic, athletic and research excellence, the alignment with our member institutions is extremely clear. We are excited to welcome them and look forward to collaborating and competing with them in the years ahead.”

The addition now leaves the Big Ten set to have a staggering 18 teams by this time next season. With eight teams now set to depart the PAC-12, that leaves only four remaining (for now) schools in Stanford, Cal, Washington State and Oregon State.

More From BT Powerhouse

Loading comments...