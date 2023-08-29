Rutgers basketball: Three-star power forward Dylan Grant commits

Rutgers men’s basketball added onto its impressive 2024 recruiting class on Monday when three-star power forward Dylan Grant announced his commitment to the program. Grant’s addition makes for four total members of a class that has gained and lost members during the summer months.

Grant is rated as the 45th best power forward and 206th best prospect overall in the class of 2024 by the 247Sports Composite. He currently plays for Michigan Collegiate High School in Warren, Michigan.

Other members of the Scarlet Knights’ 2024 class include fellow forwards Ace Bailey (five star, No. 3 overall), Lathan Sommerville (three-star, No. 116 overall) and Bryce Dortch (three-star, No. 136 overall). Bailey is (as of right now) the clear prize of the class. Sommerville and Dortch committed in the past few months.

The Knights could keep adding with Rutgers still very much in the mix, if not in the lead, for five-star Dylan Harper, younger brother of Ron Harper Jr. and the No. 2 overall recruit in the class.