Indiana Adds A Pair of Walk-Ons to Roster

Indiana added to their roster recently with the news of two new walk-ons joining the roster.

The more notable of the two is Jordan Rayford, who is a 6’5” guard that was on the roster for Air Force last year. He didn’t play, however, due to a shoulder injury that required surgery.

Rayford had a handful of offers from mid-majors before committing to Air Force originally in 2022. He entered the portal shortly after the end of the season. He previously played at Phillips Academy Andover where he was named NEPSAC All-Conference and MAC-All Conference during his high school career.

The other player set to join the Hoosiers as a walk-on this fall is forward Jackson Creel. The 6’5” Illinois native played at Rend Lake Junior College last season where he averaged 12.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while also shooting just under 36% from three.

As both players are joining the team as walk-ons the Hoosiers still have one open scholarship for next season.