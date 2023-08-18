Official 2023-’24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Basketball Schedule

The 2023-’24 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who are hoping to get back to the NCAA Tournament after narrowly missing it last March.

Here’s a full look at Rutgers’ schedule for next season.

2023-’24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Schedule

-Non-Conference Schedule:

11/12 - Georgetown

12/6 - at Wake Forest

12/16 - Long Island

-Conference Schedule:

TBA - Illinois

TBA - at Illinois

TBA - Indiana

TBA - at Iowa

TBA - Maryland

TBA - at Maryland

TBA - Michigan

TBA - at Michigan

TBA - at Michigan State

TBA - at Minnesota

TBA - Nebraska

TBA - at Nebraska

TBA - Northwestern

TBA - Ohio State

TBA - at Ohio State

TBA - Penn State

TBA - Purdue

TBA - at Purdue

TBA - Wisconsin

TBA - at Wisconsin

-Postseason Schedule:

March, 2024 - Big Ten Tournament (Minneapolis, MN)

Updated: August 17, 2023.