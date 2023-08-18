Official 2023-’24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Basketball Schedule

The 2023-’24 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who are hoping to get back to the NCAA Tournament after narrowly missing it last March.
Here’s a full look at Rutgers’ schedule for next season.
2023-’24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Schedule
-Non-Conference Schedule:
- 11/12 - Georgetown
- 12/6 - at Wake Forest
- 12/16 - Long Island
-Conference Schedule:
- TBA - Illinois
- TBA - at Illinois
- TBA - Indiana
- TBA - at Iowa
- TBA - Maryland
- TBA - at Maryland
- TBA - Michigan
- TBA - at Michigan
- TBA - at Michigan State
- TBA - at Minnesota
- TBA - Nebraska
- TBA - at Nebraska
- TBA - Northwestern
- TBA - Ohio State
- TBA - at Ohio State
- TBA - Penn State
- TBA - Purdue
- TBA - at Purdue
- TBA - Wisconsin
- TBA - at Wisconsin
-Postseason Schedule:
- March, 2024 - Big Ten Tournament (Minneapolis, MN)
Updated: August 17, 2023.
