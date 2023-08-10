 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Official 2023-’24 Ohio State Buckeyes Basketball Schedule

See who the Buckeyes play next season.

By Thomas Beindit
The 2023-’24 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Ohio State Buckeyes, who hope to get back to the NCAA Tournament after missing last March.

Here’s a full look at Ohio State’s schedule for next season.

2023-’24 Ohio State Buckeyes Schedule

-Non-Conference Schedule:

  • 10/11 - at Dayton (Exh.)
  • 11/6 - Oakland
  • 11/20 - Texas A&M
  • 11/15 - Merrimack
  • 11/19 - Western Michigan
  • 11/24 - Alabama (Niceville, FL)
  • 11/25 - Oregon/Santa Clara (Niceville, FL)
  • 11/29 - Central Michigan
  • 12/5 or 6 - Miami (OH)
  • 12/16 - UCLA (Atlanta, GA)
  • 12/21 - New Orleans
  • 12/30 - West Virginia (Cleveland, OH)

-Conference Schedule:

  • TBA - Illinois
  • TBA - Indiana
  • TBA - at Indiana
  • TBA - at Iowa
  • TBA - Maryland
  • TBA - Michigan
  • TBA - at Michigan
  • TBA - at Michigan State
  • TBA - Minnesota
  • TBA - at Minnesota
  • TBA - Nebraska
  • TBA - at Nebraska
  • TBA - at Northwestern
  • TBA - Penn State
  • TBA - at Penn State
  • TBA - Purdue
  • TBA - Rutgers
  • TBA - at Rutgers
  • TBA - Wisconsin
  • TBA - at Wisconsin

-Postseason Schedule:

Updated: August 9, 2023.

