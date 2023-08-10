Official 2023-’24 Ohio State Buckeyes Basketball Schedule

The 2023-’24 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Ohio State Buckeyes, who hope to get back to the NCAA Tournament after missing last March.

Here’s a full look at Ohio State’s schedule for next season.

2023-’24 Ohio State Buckeyes Schedule

-Non-Conference Schedule:

10/11 - at Dayton (Exh.)

11/6 - Oakland

11/20 - Texas A&M

11/15 - Merrimack

11/19 - Western Michigan

11/24 - Alabama (Niceville, FL)

11/25 - Oregon/Santa Clara (Niceville, FL)

11/29 - Central Michigan

12/5 or 6 - Miami (OH)

12/16 - UCLA (Atlanta, GA)

12/21 - New Orleans

12/30 - West Virginia (Cleveland, OH)

-Conference Schedule:

TBA - Illinois

TBA - Indiana

TBA - at Indiana

TBA - at Iowa

TBA - Maryland

TBA - Michigan

TBA - at Michigan

TBA - at Michigan State

TBA - Minnesota

TBA - at Minnesota

TBA - Nebraska

TBA - at Nebraska

TBA - at Northwestern

TBA - Penn State

TBA - at Penn State

TBA - Purdue

TBA - Rutgers

TBA - at Rutgers

TBA - Wisconsin

TBA - at Wisconsin

-Postseason Schedule:

March, 2024 - Big Ten Tournament (Minneapolis, MN)

Updated: August 9, 2023.