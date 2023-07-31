Official 2023-’24 Minnesota Golden Gophers Basketball Schedule

The 2023-’24 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, who hope to get things going in Ben Johnson’s third season with the program.

Here’s a full look at Minnesota’s schedule for next season.

2023-’24 Minnesota Golden Gophers Schedule

-Non-Conference Schedule:

11/4 - Bethune-Cookman

12/29 - Maine

-Conference Schedule:

TBA - at Illinois

TBA - Indiana

TBA - at Indiana

TBA - Iowa

TBA - at Iowa

TBA - Maryland

TBA - at Michigan

TBA - Michigan State

TBA - at Michigan State

TBA - Nebraska

TBA - at Nebraska

TBA - Northwestern

TBA - at Northwestern

TBA - Ohio State

TBA - at Ohio State

TBA - Penn State

TBA - at Penn State

TBA - at Purdue

TBA - Rutgers

TBA - Wisconsin

-Postseason Schedule:

March, 2024 - Big Ten Tournament (Minneapolis, MN)

***

Updated: July 31, 2023.