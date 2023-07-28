Rutgers added to their roster heading into the 2023-24 season with the news that Iowa State transfer Jeremiah Williams has committed to the program.

MORE INFO: Williams will likely need a waiver to be eligible for the 23-24 season. — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) July 27, 2023

Williams spent two seasons playing for Temple, averaging 9.4 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. He transferred to Iowa State, where he didn’t play last year as he was recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in October. Williams entered the portal this summer and committed to Illinois before decommitting shortly after.

With Williams transferring more than once he will need a waiver from the NCAA in order to be eligible for this season. There’s a decent chance that might not happen, meaning Williams might not play for Rutgers until the 2024-25 season.

The 6’4” guard has three years of eligibility remaining. Williams is a solid defensive player and a capable passer, both likely leading to Rutgers bringing him in. His career 26.7% shooting from three is in need of improvement, though. Williams does have a solid midrange game and could fit in with a Rutgers program that has excelled more defensively under head coach Steve Pikiell.