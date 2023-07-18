Official 2023-’24 Michigan State Spartans Basketball Schedule

The 2023-’24 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Michigan State Spartans, who hope to build off last year’s Sweet 16 appearance.

Here’s a full look at Michigan State’s schedule for next season.

2023-’24 Michigan State Spartans Schedule

-Non-Conference Schedule:

11/6 - James Madison

11/14 - Duke (Chicago, IL)

11/17 - Butler

11/23 - Arizona (Thousand Palms, CA)

-Conference Schedule:

TBA - Illinois

TBA - at Illinois

TBA - at Indiana

TBA - Iowa

TBA - Maryland

TBA - at Maryland

TBA - Michigan

TBA - at Michigan

TBA - Minnesota

TBA - at Minnesota

TBA - at Nebraska

TBA - Northwestern

TBA - at Northwestern

TBA - Ohio State

TBA - Penn State

TBA - at Penn State

TBA - at Purdue

TBA - Rutgers

TBA - Wisconsin

TBA - at Wisconsin

-Postseason Schedule:

March, 2024 - Big Ten Tournament (Minneapolis, MN)

Updated: July 18, 2023.