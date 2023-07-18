Official 2023-’24 Michigan State Spartans Basketball Schedule

The 2023-’24 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Michigan State Spartans, who hope to build off last year’s Sweet 16 appearance.
2023-’24 Michigan State Spartans Schedule
-Non-Conference Schedule:
- 11/6 - James Madison
- 11/14 - Duke (Chicago, IL)
- 11/17 - Butler
- 11/23 - Arizona (Thousand Palms, CA)
-Conference Schedule:
- TBA - Illinois
- TBA - at Illinois
- TBA - at Indiana
- TBA - Iowa
- TBA - Maryland
- TBA - at Maryland
- TBA - Michigan
- TBA - at Michigan
- TBA - Minnesota
- TBA - at Minnesota
- TBA - at Nebraska
- TBA - Northwestern
- TBA - at Northwestern
- TBA - Ohio State
- TBA - Penn State
- TBA - at Penn State
- TBA - at Purdue
- TBA - Rutgers
- TBA - Wisconsin
- TBA - at Wisconsin
-Postseason Schedule:
- March, 2024 - Big Ten Tournament (Minneapolis, MN)
