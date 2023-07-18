 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Official 2023-’24 Michigan State Spartans Basketball Schedule

See who the Spartans play next season.

By Thomas Beindit
NCAA Basketball: Final Four-Semifinals-Michigan State vs Texas Tech Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023-’24 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Michigan State Spartans, who hope to build off last year’s Sweet 16 appearance.

Here’s a full look at Michigan State’s schedule for next season.

2023-’24 Michigan State Spartans Schedule

-Non-Conference Schedule:

  • 11/6 - James Madison
  • 11/14 - Duke (Chicago, IL)
  • 11/17 - Butler
  • 11/23 - Arizona (Thousand Palms, CA)

-Conference Schedule:

  • TBA - Illinois
  • TBA - at Illinois
  • TBA - at Indiana
  • TBA - Iowa
  • TBA - Maryland
  • TBA - at Maryland
  • TBA - Michigan
  • TBA - at Michigan
  • TBA - Minnesota
  • TBA - at Minnesota
  • TBA - at Nebraska
  • TBA - Northwestern
  • TBA - at Northwestern
  • TBA - Ohio State
  • TBA - Penn State
  • TBA - at Penn State
  • TBA - at Purdue
  • TBA - Rutgers
  • TBA - Wisconsin
  • TBA - at Wisconsin

-Postseason Schedule:

Updated: July 18, 2023.

