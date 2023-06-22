Official 2023-’24 Wisconsin Badgers Basketball Schedule

The 2023-’24 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Wisconsin Badgers, who hope to build off last season in a key campaign for Greg Gard and his staff.
Here’s a full look at Wisconsin’s schedule for next season.
2023-’24 Wisconsin Badgers Schedule
-Non-Conference Schedule:
- 11/10 - Tennessee
- 11/14 - at Providence
- 11/20 - Virginia (Fort Myers, FL)
- 11/22 - SMU/West Virginia (Fort Myers, FL)
- 12/2 - Marquette
- 12/9 - at Arizona
-Conference Schedule:
- TBA - Illinois
- TBA - Indiana
- TBA - at Indiana
- TBA - Iowa
- TBA - at Iowa
- TBA - Maryland
- TBA - at Michigan
- TBA - Michigan State
- TBA - at Michigan State
- TBA - at Minnesota
- TBA - Nebraska
- TBA - at Nebraska
- TBA - Northwestern
- TBA - Ohio State
- TBA - at Ohio State
- TBA - at Penn State
- TBA - Purdue
- TBA - at Purdue
- TBA - Rutgers
- TBA - at Rutgers
-Postseason Schedule:
- March, 2024 - Big Ten Tournament (Minneapolis, MN)
***
Updated: June 20, 2023.
Loading comments...