Official 2023-’24 Wisconsin Badgers Basketball Schedule

See who the Badgers play next season.

By Thomas Beindit
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-First Round-Oregon vs Wisconsin Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023-’24 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Wisconsin Badgers, who hope to build off last season in a key campaign for Greg Gard and his staff.

Here’s a full look at Wisconsin’s schedule for next season.

2023-’24 Wisconsin Badgers Schedule

-Non-Conference Schedule:

  • 11/10 - Tennessee
  • 11/14 - at Providence
  • 11/20 - Virginia (Fort Myers, FL)
  • 11/22 - SMU/West Virginia (Fort Myers, FL)
  • 12/2 - Marquette
  • 12/9 - at Arizona

-Conference Schedule:

  • TBA - Illinois
  • TBA - Indiana
  • TBA - at Indiana
  • TBA - Iowa
  • TBA - at Iowa
  • TBA - Maryland
  • TBA - at Michigan
  • TBA - Michigan State
  • TBA - at Michigan State
  • TBA - at Minnesota
  • TBA - Nebraska
  • TBA - at Nebraska
  • TBA - Northwestern
  • TBA - Ohio State
  • TBA - at Ohio State
  • TBA - at Penn State
  • TBA - Purdue
  • TBA - at Purdue
  • TBA - Rutgers
  • TBA - at Rutgers

-Postseason Schedule:

Updated: June 20, 2023.

