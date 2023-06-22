Official 2023-’24 Wisconsin Badgers Basketball Schedule

The 2023-’24 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Wisconsin Badgers, who hope to build off last season in a key campaign for Greg Gard and his staff.

Here’s a full look at Wisconsin’s schedule for next season.

2023-’24 Wisconsin Badgers Schedule

-Non-Conference Schedule:

11/10 - Tennessee

11/14 - at Providence

11/20 - Virginia (Fort Myers, FL)

11/22 - SMU/West Virginia (Fort Myers, FL)

12/2 - Marquette

12/9 - at Arizona

-Conference Schedule:

TBA - Illinois

TBA - Indiana

TBA - at Indiana

TBA - Iowa

TBA - at Iowa

TBA - Maryland

TBA - at Michigan

TBA - Michigan State

TBA - at Michigan State

TBA - at Minnesota

TBA - Nebraska

TBA - at Nebraska

TBA - Northwestern

TBA - Ohio State

TBA - at Ohio State

TBA - at Penn State

TBA - Purdue

TBA - at Purdue

TBA - Rutgers

TBA - at Rutgers

-Postseason Schedule:

March, 2024 - Big Ten Tournament (Minneapolis, MN)

***

Updated: June 20, 2023.