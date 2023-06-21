Official 2023-’24 Indiana Hoosiers Basketball Schedule

The 2023-’24 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Indiana Hoosiers, who are hoping to keep building on Mike Woodson’s early success in Bloomington.
Here’s a full look at Indiana’s schedule for next season.
2023-’24 Indiana Hoosiers Schedule
-Non-Conference Schedule:
- 11/7 - Florida Gulf Coast
- 11/16 - Wright State
- 11/19 - Empire Classic (New York City, NY)
- 11/20 - Empire Classic (New York City, NY)
- 11/26 - Harvard (Indianapolis, IN)
- 12/9 - Auburn (Atlanta, GA)
- 12/16 - Kansas
- 12/29 - Kennesaw State
-Conference Schedule:
- TBA - at Illinois
- TBA - Iowa
- TBA - Maryland
- TBA - at Maryland
- TBA - at Michigan
- TBA - Michigan State
- TBA - Minnesota
- TBA - at Minnesota
- TBA - Nebraska
- TBA - at Nebraska
- TBA - Northwestern
- TBA - Ohio State
- TBA - at Ohio State
- TBA - Penn State
- TBA - at Penn State
- TBA - Purdue
- TBA - at Purdue
- TBA - at Rutgers
- TBA - Wisconsin
- TBA - at Wisconsin
-Postseason Schedule:
- March, 2024 - Big Ten Tournament (Minneapolis, MN)
Updated: June 21, 2023.
