Official 2023-’24 Indiana Hoosiers Basketball Schedule

The 2023-’24 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Indiana Hoosiers, who are hoping to keep building on Mike Woodson’s early success in Bloomington.

Here’s a full look at Indiana’s schedule for next season.

2023-’24 Indiana Hoosiers Schedule

-Non-Conference Schedule:

11/7 - Florida Gulf Coast

11/16 - Wright State

11/19 - Empire Classic (New York City, NY)

11/20 - Empire Classic (New York City, NY)

11/26 - Harvard (Indianapolis, IN)

12/9 - Auburn (Atlanta, GA)

12/16 - Kansas

12/29 - Kennesaw State

-Conference Schedule:

TBA - at Illinois

TBA - Iowa

TBA - Maryland

TBA - at Maryland

TBA - at Michigan

TBA - Michigan State

TBA - Minnesota

TBA - at Minnesota

TBA - Nebraska

TBA - at Nebraska

TBA - Northwestern

TBA - Ohio State

TBA - at Ohio State

TBA - Penn State

TBA - at Penn State

TBA - Purdue

TBA - at Purdue

TBA - at Rutgers

TBA - Wisconsin

TBA - at Wisconsin

-Postseason Schedule:

March, 2024 - Big Ten Tournament (Minneapolis, MN)

***

Updated: June 21, 2023.