Nebraska basketball: Iowa transfer guard Ahron Ulis commits to the Huskers

Nebraska men’s basketball picked up a commitment through the transfer portal on Monday when Iowa transfer Ahron Ulis announced he’d be joining the Huskers in Lincoln.

NEWS: Iowa transfer Ahron Ulis has committed to Nebraska, he tells @On3sports.



Ulis, originally a 3-star point guard out of Chicago, spent two years with the Hawkeyes before entering the transfer portal following Iowa’s loss to Auburn in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Having started 27 games for Iowa last season and playing as a reserve as a freshman, Ulis brings plenty of in-conference experience to the table for Nebraska and looks to be a lock to start for the Huskers next year.

Nebraska finished the 2022-23 season with a 16-16 record and an 11th place finish in the Big Ten. The Huskers lost fifth year senior Derrick Walker, who led the team in points, rebounds and assists, but will retain their second leading scorer, Keisei Tominaga.

The Huskers built momentum in the latter half of the season with wins over Wisconsin, Rutgers, Maryland and Iowa. Fred Hoiberg, entering his fifth season in Lincoln, will look to build on that with pieces like Ulis entering the fray.

Hoiberg has yet to make the NCAA Tournament with Nebraska.