Purdue added to their 2024 recruiting class today with the news that 6’10” power forward Raleigh Burgess has verbally committed to the school. Burgess is a four-star forward ranked in the top 80 for his recruiting class per Rivals.

The big man had offers from a long list of power conference schools, including Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State and Wisconsin. Burgess had previously visited both Wisconsin and Virginia last season.

“I chose Purdue at the end of the day because it was the right fit,” Burgess told On3. “I’m getting a valuable education while playing for a great coaching staff and I’m only three hours from home and you can’t do much better than that.”

Burgess joins a recruiting class that also includes four-star wing Kanon Catchings and three-star guard Jack Benter. The Boilermakers will likely target up to two more prospects for the class, likely a center and another guard.