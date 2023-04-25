Big Ten Announces Conference Opponents for 2023-24 Season

Earlier today the Big Ten announced the breakdown of conference opponents for all of the schools for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

All 14 schools in the conference will play a 20 game schedule, facing seven schools twice (one at home and one on the road) and facing the other six schools just one time. Of those six single plays, three will come on the road and three will take place at home.

The season concludes in March with the Big Ten Tournament set to take place from the 13th to the 17th. This year’s conference tournament will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, the first year the event is set to take place there.

The schedule breakdown can be seen below. The conference will announce specific dates for the conference schedule at a later point in time.

ILLINOIS

Home: Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska

Away: Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin

Home/Away: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers

INDIANA

Home: Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern

Away: Illinois, Michigan, Rutgers

Home/Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin

IOWA

Home: Nebraska, Ohio State, Rutgers

Away: Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern

Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin

MARYLAND

Home: Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue

Away: Minnesota, Ohio State, Wisconsin

Home/Away: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers

MICHIGAN

Home: Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin

Away: Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State

Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers

MICHIGAN STATE

Home: Iowa, Ohio State, Rutgers

Away: Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue

Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin

MINNESOTA

Home: Maryland, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Away: Illinois, Michigan, Purdue

Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, Ohio State

NEBRASKA

Home: Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue

Away: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland

Home/Away: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin

NORTHWESTERN

Home: Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State

Away: Indiana, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue

OHIO STATE

Home: Illinois, Maryland, Purdue

Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern

Home/Away: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, Wisconsin

PENN STATE

Home: Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin

Away: Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers

Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State

PURDUE

Home: Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State

Away: Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State

Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Northwestern, Rutgers, Wisconsin

RUTGERS

Home: Indiana, Northwestern, Penn State

Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota

Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin

WISCONSIN

Home: Illinois, Maryland, Northwestern

Away: Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State

Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers