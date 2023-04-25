Big Ten Announces Conference Opponents for 2023-24 Season

Earlier today the Big Ten announced the breakdown of conference opponents for all of the schools for the upcoming 2023-24 season.
All 14 schools in the conference will play a 20 game schedule, facing seven schools twice (one at home and one on the road) and facing the other six schools just one time. Of those six single plays, three will come on the road and three will take place at home.
The season concludes in March with the Big Ten Tournament set to take place from the 13th to the 17th. This year’s conference tournament will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, the first year the event is set to take place there.
The schedule breakdown can be seen below. The conference will announce specific dates for the conference schedule at a later point in time.
ILLINOIS
Home: Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska
Away: Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
INDIANA
Home: Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern
Away: Illinois, Michigan, Rutgers
Home/Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin
IOWA
Home: Nebraska, Ohio State, Rutgers
Away: Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern
Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin
MARYLAND
Home: Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue
Away: Minnesota, Ohio State, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers
MICHIGAN
Home: Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin
Away: Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State
Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers
MICHIGAN STATE
Home: Iowa, Ohio State, Rutgers
Away: Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue
Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin
MINNESOTA
Home: Maryland, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Michigan, Purdue
Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, Ohio State
NEBRASKA
Home: Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue
Away: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland
Home/Away: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin
NORTHWESTERN
Home: Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State
Away: Indiana, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue
OHIO STATE
Home: Illinois, Maryland, Purdue
Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern
Home/Away: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, Wisconsin
PENN STATE
Home: Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin
Away: Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers
Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State
PURDUE
Home: Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State
Away: Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State
Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Northwestern, Rutgers, Wisconsin
RUTGERS
Home: Indiana, Northwestern, Penn State
Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota
Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin
WISCONSIN
Home: Illinois, Maryland, Northwestern
Away: Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State
Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers
Loading comments...