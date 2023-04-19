Denver Transfer Justin Mullins Commits To Northwestern

Earlier this week, the Northwestern Wildcats got some exciting news as forward Justin Mullins announced his transfer to Northwestern for the upcoming college basketball season. This marks a major addition for Chris Collins as he hopes to build off last year’s NCAA Tournament appearance.

Mullins is a 6-foot-6 wing who has shown great potential on the court during his time at Denver. He played in 25 games for the Pioneers last season, averaging 9.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. He also shot an impressive 36.5 percent from behind the arc, making him a decent threat from long range.

The move to Northwestern is an exciting opportunity for Mullins to take his game to the next level. The Wildcats are hoping to build off last year’s remarkable run to the Big Dance and Mullins could be a key piece in replacing players like Chase Audige and Boo Buie. Mullins’ addition to the team is expected to provide a significant boost to their offensive firepower.

Whether Collins is done on the recruiting trail remains to be seen. Northwestern’s roster is starting to fill out, but the Wildcats have plenty of production to replace from last season. Ware is a great start. We’ll see how things finish.