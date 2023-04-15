On Friday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers got some exciting news as fringe top 100 prospect Nick Janowski announced that he would be committing to the program. He is the latest piece of a string of good news for Fred Hoiberg and his staff.

BREAKING: Nebrasketball has landed its first 2024 commitment from 4-star Pewaukee (WI) guard Nick Janowski.



One of the top players in the state of Wisconsin.



— Robin Washut (@RobinWashut) April 14, 2023

Janowski is listed at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds by On3 Sports and comes out of Pewaukee, Wisconsin. He is rated as the second-best player in the State of Wisconsin and a four-star player in the 2024 recruiting class. He’s regarded as one of the better prospects in the midwest in the recruiting cycle. Along with Nebraska, he also had offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Marquette, and Wisconsin among others.

It’s also worth mentioning Janowski grew up just a few miles from Madison, making this quite a recruiting win for Nebraska over the Badgers. Don’t be surprised if Janowski’s first trip to Madison is an emotional one for him and his family.

Notably, Janowski is the first commitment in the 2024 recruiting cycle for the Huskers, but he continues a recent run of success for the program, highlighted by the encouraging finish to the 2022-’23 season. Fans will certainly hoping this commitment will keep things rolling and get the 2024 cycle off to a fast start. Adding a scorer like him from all three levels should be a welcome addition in Lincoln.

Hoiberg and his staff still have their work cut out for the 2024 class, but Husker fans have to be excited about bringing Janowski into the fold.