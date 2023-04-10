Oregon Transfer Kel’el Ware Commits To Indiana

Earlier this week, the Indiana Hoosiers got some exciting news as the program learned Oregon transfer Kel’el Ware would be committing to the program. This marks a major addition for Mike Woodson as he hopes to keep building on his early success in Bloomington.

NEWS: Oregon transfer Kel’el Ware has committed to Indiana, a source tells @On3sports.



Former 5⭐️ recruit and McDonald’s All-American.



Story: https://t.co/Af7ecwzib7 pic.twitter.com/cB3rQD0ZZR — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 10, 2023

Ware has an incredibly intriguing profile. He was a five-star recruit that committed to Oregon over a variety of choices in the 2022 recruiting cycle. And while his numbers with the Ducks were generally underwhelming, he showed flashes of his potential, including an 18-point performance against eventual national champion UConn.

The fit for Ware in Bloomington is quite clear. With Trayce Jackson-Davis departing, Indiana will have quite a void at the five spot next season. Ware is an obvious positional fit and has the talent to fill in productively. Of course, the biggest question is what version of Ware will show up next season. If it’s the five-star recruit version, Indiana could really get rolling. However, if Ware is a modestly improved version of what he was in Oregon, Hoosier fans aren’t going to be excited about the regression from Jackson-Davis.

Whether Woodson is done on the recruiting trail remains to be seen. Indiana’s roster is starting to fill out, but the Hoosiers have plenty of production to replace from last season. Ware is a great start. We’ll see how things finish.