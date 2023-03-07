2023 Official Big Ten Tournament Bracket

With the regular season concluding on Sunday evening, the 2023 Big Ten Tournament bracket was officially set. As such, here is a look at the current bracket. This will be updated as the Tournament continues to unfold.

(Bracket last updated at 10:00 p.m. on March 7, 2022.)

2023 Big Ten Tournament Bracket:

The 2023 #B1GMBBT bracket is set!



Who’s taking home the ❓ pic.twitter.com/8JzmrtN4UF — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 6, 2023

