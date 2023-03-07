Official 2022-’23 All-Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten released its 2022-’23 All-Big Ten awards on Tuesday afternoon and there were more than a few intriguing selections. While there will always be some degree of controversy surrounding these picks, there’s no debating that it’s a great honor for any player to hear his name called.

Here is the full list of players below.

2022-’23 Media Awards:

-All-Big Ten First Team

Boo Buie (Northwestern)

Hunter Dickinson (Michigan)

Zach Edey (Purdue)*

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)*

Kris Murray (Iowa)*

Jalen Pickett (Penn State)*

-All-Big Ten Second Team

Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)

Clifford Omoruyi (Rutgers)

Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)

Tyson Walker (Michigan State)

Jahmir Young (Maryland)

-All-Big Ten Third Team

Chase Audige (Northwestern)

A.J. Hoggard (Michigan State)

Matthew Mayer (Illinois)

Filip Rebraca (Iowa)

Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State)

-All-Big Ten Honorable Mention

Kobe Bufkin (Michigan)

Andrew Funk (Penn State)

Dawson Garcia (Minnesota)

Hakim Hart (Maryland)

Joey Hauser (Michigan State)

Chucky Hepburn (Wisconsin)

Jett Howard (Michigan)

Fletcher Loyer (Purdue)

Seth Lundy (Penn State)

Connor McCaffery (Iowa)

Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)

Paul Mulcahy (Rutgers)

Tony Perkins (Iowa)

Julian Reese (Maryland)

Braden Smith (Purdue)

Cam Spencer (Rutgers)

Keisei Tominaga (Nebraska)

Derrick Walker (Nebraska)

-Big Ten Player of the Year

Zach Edey (Purdue)

-Big Ten Freshman of the Year

Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)

-Big Ten Coach of the Year

Chris Collins (Northwestern)

2022-’23 Coaches’ Awards:

-All-Big Ten First Team

Zach Edey (Purdue)*

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)*

Kris Murray (Iowa)

Jalen Pickett (Penn State)

Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)

-All-Big Ten Second Team

Chase Audige (Northwestern)

Boo Buie (Northwestern)

Hunter Dickinson (Michigan)

Jahmir Young (Maryland)

Derrick Walker (Nebraska)

Tyson Walker (Michigan State)

-All-Big Ten Third Team

Kobe Bufkin (Michigan)

Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)

Jett Howard (Michigan)

Matthew Mayer (Illinois)

Clifford Omoruyi (Rutgers)

-All-Big Ten Honorable Mention

Andrew Funk (Penn State)

Dawson Garcia (Minnesota)

Hakim Hart (Maryland)

Joey Hauser (Michigan State)

Chucky Hepburn (Wisconsin)

A.J. Hoggard (Michigan State)

Zed Key (Ohio State)

Fletcher Loyer (Purdue)

Seth Lundy (Penn State)

Connor McCaffery (Iowa)

Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)

Paul Mulcahy (Rutgers)

Tony Perkins (Iowa)

Filip Rebraca (Iowa)

Julian Reese (Maryland)

Donta Scott (Maryland)

Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State)

Braden Smith (Purdue)

Cam Spencer (Rutgers)

Justice Sueing (Ohio State)

Keisei Tominaga (Nebraska)

-Big Ten Player of the Year

Zach Edey (Purdue)

-Big Ten Freshman of the Year

Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)

-All-Big Ten Freshmen Team

Connor Essegian (Wisconsin)

Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)

Jett Howard (Michigan)

Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State)

Braden Smith (Purdue)

-Big Ten Co-Defensive Players of the Year

Chase Audige (Northwestern)

Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)

-All-Big Ten Defensive Team

Chase Audige (Northwestern)

Zach Edey (Purdue)

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)

Clifford Omoruyi (Rutgers)

-Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year

Payton Sandfort (Iowa)

-Big Ten Coach of the Year

Chris Collins (Northwestern)

-Big Ten Assistant Coach of the Year

Chris Lowery (Northwestern)

* - Signifies a unanimous selection.