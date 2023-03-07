Official 2022-’23 All-Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten released its 2022-’23 All-Big Ten awards on Tuesday afternoon and there were more than a few intriguing selections. While there will always be some degree of controversy surrounding these picks, there’s no debating that it’s a great honor for any player to hear his name called.
Here is the full list of players below.
2022-’23 Media Awards:
-All-Big Ten First Team
- Boo Buie (Northwestern)
- Hunter Dickinson (Michigan)
- Zach Edey (Purdue)*
- Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)*
- Kris Murray (Iowa)*
- Jalen Pickett (Penn State)*
-All-Big Ten Second Team
- Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)
- Clifford Omoruyi (Rutgers)
- Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)
- Tyson Walker (Michigan State)
- Jahmir Young (Maryland)
-All-Big Ten Third Team
- Chase Audige (Northwestern)
- A.J. Hoggard (Michigan State)
- Matthew Mayer (Illinois)
- Filip Rebraca (Iowa)
- Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State)
-All-Big Ten Honorable Mention
- Kobe Bufkin (Michigan)
- Andrew Funk (Penn State)
- Dawson Garcia (Minnesota)
- Hakim Hart (Maryland)
- Joey Hauser (Michigan State)
- Chucky Hepburn (Wisconsin)
- Jett Howard (Michigan)
- Fletcher Loyer (Purdue)
- Seth Lundy (Penn State)
- Connor McCaffery (Iowa)
- Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)
- Paul Mulcahy (Rutgers)
- Tony Perkins (Iowa)
- Julian Reese (Maryland)
- Braden Smith (Purdue)
- Cam Spencer (Rutgers)
- Keisei Tominaga (Nebraska)
- Derrick Walker (Nebraska)
-Big Ten Player of the Year
- Zach Edey (Purdue)
-Big Ten Freshman of the Year
- Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)
-Big Ten Coach of the Year
- Chris Collins (Northwestern)
2022-’23 Coaches’ Awards:
-All-Big Ten First Team
- Zach Edey (Purdue)*
- Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)*
- Kris Murray (Iowa)
- Jalen Pickett (Penn State)
- Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)
-All-Big Ten Second Team
- Chase Audige (Northwestern)
- Boo Buie (Northwestern)
- Hunter Dickinson (Michigan)
- Jahmir Young (Maryland)
- Derrick Walker (Nebraska)
- Tyson Walker (Michigan State)
-All-Big Ten Third Team
- Kobe Bufkin (Michigan)
- Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)
- Jett Howard (Michigan)
- Matthew Mayer (Illinois)
- Clifford Omoruyi (Rutgers)
-All-Big Ten Honorable Mention
- Andrew Funk (Penn State)
- Dawson Garcia (Minnesota)
- Hakim Hart (Maryland)
- Joey Hauser (Michigan State)
- Chucky Hepburn (Wisconsin)
- A.J. Hoggard (Michigan State)
- Zed Key (Ohio State)
- Fletcher Loyer (Purdue)
- Seth Lundy (Penn State)
- Connor McCaffery (Iowa)
- Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)
- Paul Mulcahy (Rutgers)
- Tony Perkins (Iowa)
- Filip Rebraca (Iowa)
- Julian Reese (Maryland)
- Donta Scott (Maryland)
- Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State)
- Braden Smith (Purdue)
- Cam Spencer (Rutgers)
- Justice Sueing (Ohio State)
- Keisei Tominaga (Nebraska)
-Big Ten Player of the Year
- Zach Edey (Purdue)
-Big Ten Freshman of the Year
- Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)
-All-Big Ten Freshmen Team
- Connor Essegian (Wisconsin)
- Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)
- Jett Howard (Michigan)
- Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State)
- Braden Smith (Purdue)
-Big Ten Co-Defensive Players of the Year
- Chase Audige (Northwestern)
- Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)
-All-Big Ten Defensive Team
- Chase Audige (Northwestern)
- Zach Edey (Purdue)
- Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)
- Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)
- Clifford Omoruyi (Rutgers)
-Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year
- Payton Sandfort (Iowa)
-Big Ten Coach of the Year
- Chris Collins (Northwestern)
-Big Ten Assistant Coach of the Year
- Chris Lowery (Northwestern)
* - Signifies a unanimous selection.
