Official 2022-’23 All-Big Ten Honors

See who earned All-Big Ten honors for the 2022-’23 season.

By Thomas Beindit
Syndication: Journal-Courier Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Big Ten released its 2022-’23 All-Big Ten awards on Tuesday afternoon and there were more than a few intriguing selections. While there will always be some degree of controversy surrounding these picks, there’s no debating that it’s a great honor for any player to hear his name called.

Here is the full list of players below.

2022-’23 Media Awards:

-All-Big Ten First Team

  • Boo Buie (Northwestern)
  • Hunter Dickinson (Michigan)
  • Zach Edey (Purdue)*
  • Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)*
  • Kris Murray (Iowa)*
  • Jalen Pickett (Penn State)*

-All-Big Ten Second Team

  • Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)
  • Clifford Omoruyi (Rutgers)
  • Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)
  • Tyson Walker (Michigan State)
  • Jahmir Young (Maryland)

-All-Big Ten Third Team

  • Chase Audige (Northwestern)
  • A.J. Hoggard (Michigan State)
  • Matthew Mayer (Illinois)
  • Filip Rebraca (Iowa)
  • Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State)

-All-Big Ten Honorable Mention

  • Kobe Bufkin (Michigan)
  • Andrew Funk (Penn State)
  • Dawson Garcia (Minnesota)
  • Hakim Hart (Maryland)
  • Joey Hauser (Michigan State)
  • Chucky Hepburn (Wisconsin)
  • Jett Howard (Michigan)
  • Fletcher Loyer (Purdue)
  • Seth Lundy (Penn State)
  • Connor McCaffery (Iowa)
  • Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)
  • Paul Mulcahy (Rutgers)
  • Tony Perkins (Iowa)
  • Julian Reese (Maryland)
  • Braden Smith (Purdue)
  • Cam Spencer (Rutgers)
  • Keisei Tominaga (Nebraska)
  • Derrick Walker (Nebraska)

-Big Ten Player of the Year

  • Zach Edey (Purdue)

-Big Ten Freshman of the Year

  • Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)

-Big Ten Coach of the Year

  • Chris Collins (Northwestern)

2022-’23 Coaches’ Awards:

-All-Big Ten First Team

  • Zach Edey (Purdue)*
  • Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)*
  • Kris Murray (Iowa)
  • Jalen Pickett (Penn State)
  • Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)

-All-Big Ten Second Team

  • Chase Audige (Northwestern)
  • Boo Buie (Northwestern)
  • Hunter Dickinson (Michigan)
  • Jahmir Young (Maryland)
  • Derrick Walker (Nebraska)
  • Tyson Walker (Michigan State)

-All-Big Ten Third Team

  • Kobe Bufkin (Michigan)
  • Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)
  • Jett Howard (Michigan)
  • Matthew Mayer (Illinois)
  • Clifford Omoruyi (Rutgers)

-All-Big Ten Honorable Mention

  • Andrew Funk (Penn State)
  • Dawson Garcia (Minnesota)
  • Hakim Hart (Maryland)
  • Joey Hauser (Michigan State)
  • Chucky Hepburn (Wisconsin)
  • A.J. Hoggard (Michigan State)
  • Zed Key (Ohio State)
  • Fletcher Loyer (Purdue)
  • Seth Lundy (Penn State)
  • Connor McCaffery (Iowa)
  • Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)
  • Paul Mulcahy (Rutgers)
  • Tony Perkins (Iowa)
  • Filip Rebraca (Iowa)
  • Julian Reese (Maryland)
  • Donta Scott (Maryland)
  • Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State)
  • Braden Smith (Purdue)
  • Cam Spencer (Rutgers)
  • Justice Sueing (Ohio State)
  • Keisei Tominaga (Nebraska)

-Big Ten Player of the Year

  • Zach Edey (Purdue)

-Big Ten Freshman of the Year

  • Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)

-All-Big Ten Freshmen Team

  • Connor Essegian (Wisconsin)
  • Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)
  • Jett Howard (Michigan)
  • Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State)
  • Braden Smith (Purdue)

-Big Ten Co-Defensive Players of the Year

  • Chase Audige (Northwestern)
  • Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)

-All-Big Ten Defensive Team

  • Chase Audige (Northwestern)
  • Zach Edey (Purdue)
  • Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)
  • Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)
  • Clifford Omoruyi (Rutgers)

-Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year

  • Payton Sandfort (Iowa)

-Big Ten Coach of the Year

  • Chris Collins (Northwestern)

-Big Ten Assistant Coach of the Year

  • Chris Lowery (Northwestern)

* - Signifies a unanimous selection.

