The Purdue Boilermakers got some good news this week, as star big man Zach Edey was named the 2023 Associated Press National Player of the Year for this season. It’s an incredible accomplishment and will cement Edey as one of the Big Ten’s best players over the last few decades.

Edey received the award after putting together a fantastic season highlighted by an incredible run through Big Ten play. The Boilermakers swept the conference’s regular season and postseason titles, winning both convincingly. Of course, Edey was the key catalyst of the championship run.

This is a portion of what the AP wrote about Edey in their announcement:

The 7-foot-4 Canadian was named a unanimous AP All-American and the Big Ten player of the year after finishing sixth nationally in scoring (22.3), second in rebounding (12.8) and first in double-doubles (26). Edey also shot 62% from the floor and averaged 2.1 blocked shots per game while leading Purdue to its first outright Big Ten regular-season title since 2017. He is the first player since Navy’s David Robinson in 1985-86 to have at least 750 points, 450 rebounds and 50 blocked shots in a season.

Obviously, Edey established himself as one of Purdue’s greats over the last few months, but this certainly adds to his legacy. Congratulations is in order for Edey and the entire Purdue community.