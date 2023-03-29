Maryland men’s basketball: Jahmir Young returning in 2023-24

Maryland star guard Jahmir Young announced Tuesday that he’ll use his final year of eligibility to return for the 2023-24 season. Rudy Gersten was first to report with Young himself confirming not long after.

The Terps returned to the postseason in 2022-23 under first year head coach Kevin Willard and will look to build on that success heading into next season. Young’s return gives Willard a key piece to do so.

Young, originally from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, began his career at Charlotte before transferring to Maryland this past season. He averaged 15.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists this past season, leading the Terps in both points and assists, and was named second Team All-Big Ten following the season.

His scoring ability from midrange, ability to create for himself and willingness to fight for rebounds helped keep Maryland competitive through conference play. Look for his 3-point shot (31.1% from the arc this past season) to improve with a year of experience.

He figures to again lead Maryland in points and assists next season unless the Terps can find another No. 1 scoring option. His return immediately raises the floor for Maryland as Willard works to improve the roster around him at point guard.

Maryland’s 2022-23 season ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against No. 1-seed Alabama and a fifth place finish in a crowded Big Ten that was heavily hampered by the Terps’ 2-9 record away from the XFINITY Center.

Look for that road record to improve next season now that Young has a full year of experience running the Terps’ offense in conference play.