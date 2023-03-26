Report: Penn State meets with VCU’s Mike Rhoades regarding head coach opening

Penn State reportedly met with Virginia Commonwealth University men’s basketball head coach Mike Rhoades regarding the Nittany Lions’ head coach opening, per a report from Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

VCU’s Mike Rhoades meeting with Penn State today, source told @Stadium.



Rhoades has strong ties to the area. Played at Lebanon Valley.



Rhoades loves VCU, but A-10 was one-bid league and Big Ten got 8 teams in tourney. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 26, 2023

Rhoades has Pennsylvania ties, he was born in Mahanoy City and played at Lebanon Valley College in Annville just over 100 miles away from State College. He’d replace Micah Shrewsberry, who left for the same job at Notre Dame after leading Penn State to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and the Big Ten Tournament final.

Rhoades has been with the Rams as head coach since 2017, having previously worked as associate head coach from 2009-2014. Other head coaching experience includes Division-III Randolph-Macon and Rice.

VCU won the Atlantic-10 Championship by defeating Dayton before falling to Saint Mary’s in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Rams are No. 60 overall in KenPom, though they’re lopsided with a highly efficient defensive rating (93.8, No. 15 in the country) and a less efficient offense (106.6, 145.5 in the country).

Rhoades has led VCU to the NCAA Tournament three times in six years but hasn’t advanced past the first round. It’s worth noting that the A-10 is a one bid league.