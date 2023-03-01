The Big Ten had two intriguing games on Tuesday night, highlighted by a fun matchup between Michigan State and Nebraska in Lincoln. Fans also got to enjoy a marquee game featuring Indiana and Iowa.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Michigan State Spartans 80, Nebraska Cornhuskers 67

Heading into tip, this had all the feelings of an upset opportunity for Nebraska. While Michigan State had been inconsistent, the Huskers were rolling and had won five of the team’s previous six games. Nebraska had also won five of its last six games at home, including wins over Maryland, Penn State, and Wisconsin. It was quickly becoming one of the Big Ten’s toughest venues.

Unfortunately for Husker fans, that didn’t hold up on Tuesday night.

While Nebraska came roaring out of the gates on Senior Night, it didn’t hold after halftime as Michigan State blew up from deep. The Spartans shot an incredible 16 of 29 from three-point range and eventually grabbed a 13-point road win. Joey Hauser led the way with 20 points and seven rebounds. Jaden Akins also had 17 points.

Michigan State improved to 18-11 overall and 10-8 in Big Ten play with the win. It was the team’s second win and fourth win in six games as the Spartans start to gather momentum. Michigan State will now prepare to close out the regular season at home against Ohio State on Saturday. It figures to be an emotional environment.

On the other side, Nebraska fell to 15-15 overall and 8-11 in Big Ten play with the loss. And while fans are certainly disappointed, they would do well to remember Tuesday was the team’s first loss since February 8th and only its second in the month of February. The Huskers have shown a lot of progress over the last few weeks and remain alive for the NIT, which is still major progress. The Huskers will close out the regular season on Sunday on the road against rival Iowa.

The Rest:

This was one of the more unexpected results of the season, as Iowa went on the road as an underdog and not only won, but blew out Indiana along the way. The Hoosiers had been incredible at home before Tuesday night. However, that didn’t mean much as Iowa’s offense shredded Indiana. Tony Perkins led the way with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. Iowa’s team shot an impressive 56.5 percent from three-point range on the night and finished with 1.3 points per possession.

Iowa improved to 19-11 overall and 11-8 in Big Ten play with the win while Indiana fell to 20-10 overall and 11-8 in Big Ten play with the loss. The Hawkeyes will now prepare for rival Nebraska at home on Sunday. Indiana will get Michigan at home on Sunday. The Hoosiers will try and recapture the energy that got them over the finish line against Purdue before that game.