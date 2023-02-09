The Big Ten had two games on Wednesday night and both had some postseason implications. Michigan hosted Nebraska in the early game and Wisconsin went on the road to battle Penn State later on.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

This was the second meeting between the Badgers and Nittany Lions this season and ended much like the first, going down to the final minutes. The game was highly competitive with control switching multiple times during the evening. Eventually, things went to overtime and the Badgers did just enough to escape with a win. Tyler Wahl led the way with 16 points, eight assists, and six rebounds.

For Wisconsin, it was a much needed win. The team has spent much of the last five weeks struggling to find consistency and productive offensive play. However many of those issues were put aside on Wednesday as Wisconsin put together a respectable offensive performance and finished with 1.16 points per possession. The Badgers now sit at 14-9 overall and 6-7 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin will hope to build off Wednesday’s win on Saturday on the road against Nebraska.

On the other side, Penn State fell to 14-10 overall and 5-8 in Big Ten play with the loss. It followed what’s quickly becoming a horrid stretch for the Nittany Lions. The team has now lost three straight and is just 3-7 over its last 10 games. What was once a really good resume now has Penn State sitting on the outside looking in at the NCAA Tournament. There’s still time for the team to get back on track, but it’s going to need to string together some quality wins, and soon. That effort will begin on Saturday on the road against Maryland.

The Rest:

After scoring a massive win on Sunday over Ohio State, Michigan returned to action on Wednesday night at home against Nebraska. It was a potential let down opportunity for the Wolverines and got even scarier after the Huskers knocked off Penn State on Sunday. Unfortunately for Husker fans, that’s scenario wouldn’t play out, as Michigan cruised to a double-digit win over Nebraska. Hunter Dickinson led the way for Michigan with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Michigan improved to 14-10 overall and 8-5 in Big Ten play with the win while Nebraska fell to 11-14 overall and 4-10 in Big Ten play with the loss. The Wolverines will now prepare for a marquee showdown against Indiana at home on Saturday. Nebraska will hope to get back on track against Wisconsin at home on Saturday.