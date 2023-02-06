Purdue Remains No. 1 Team In Week 14 Polls

The Week 14 AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls were released on Monday and three Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to make the cut. Purdue also narrowly held on to the top spot, which is quite a statement after falling on the road to Indiana last weekend.

Here is where the Big Ten landed:

Week 14 AP Poll:

No. 1 - Purdue

No. 18 - Indiana

No. 24 - Rutgers

Receiving Votes: Illinois, Maryland, Iowa, Northwestern

Week 14 USA Today Coaches’ Poll:

No. 1 - Purdue

No. 18 - Indiana

Receiving Votes: Rutgers, Illinois, Maryland, Iowa, Northwestern

While it’s been a tough last few weeks for the Big Ten in the weekly polls, the league has trended up in the rankings the last few weeks and this week was certainly a statement. Purdue remained No. 1 in both polls, Indiana rose, and Rutgers moved into the top 25 in the AP Poll as well. The Hoosiers are trending up well, moving up to 18th. If Indiana can find a way to knock off Rutgers on Tuesday, there’s no telling how far Indiana could rise.

However, the league’s still well represented in the receiving votes category as well, with four teams receiving at least a vote in both polls. Fans of those teams will hope for a few mores wins, as all of them could move into the top 25 with even a good week or two. There’s also a chance of some other teams like Michigan and Penn State to rise over the coming weeks, as they both had some nice wins this month.