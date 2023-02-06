Three Teams Split Week 13 Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten released its weekly award winners for week 13 of the regular season and three teams split the awards. Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and Purdue’s Zach Edey were named Co-Big Ten Players of the Week and Illinois’ Jayden Epps was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Despite a split for Purdue last week, Edey had an impressive individual performance and averaged an impressive 25.5 points and 15.5 rebounds per games. He also recorded an incredible 33 points and 18 rebounds in the team’s tight loss on the road against the Hoosiers on Saturday. The performance continued Edey’s run toward National Player of the Year awards. This is the sixth time Edey has earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors during his career.

Likewise, Jackson-Davis had an outstanding week of play. The Hoosier big man averaged 21.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game in Indiana’s split against Maryland and arch-rival Purdue last week. Notably, he led the Hoosiers to an upset over No. 1 Purdue on Saturday with 25 points and five blocks. Like Edey, this is the sixth time Jackson-Davis has earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors during his career.

The Freshman of the Week award went to Illinois’ Jayden Epps. He averaged 14.0 points and 4.0 assists per games in the team’s games against Nebraska and Iowa. Epps has quietly been trending up as a player and could be the key to Illinois taking the next step in March. This is the first time Epps has earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.

Congratulations are in order for all three players. Don’t be surprised if they show back up on this list given how they have played to date either.