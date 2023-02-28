Three Big Ten Teams Land In Week 17 Polls

The Week 17 AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls were released on Monday and three Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to make the cut. And despite dropping out of the top 25 after a few tough losses, Northwestern was still receiving votes as well.

Here is where the Big Ten landed:

Week 17 AP Poll:

No. 5 - Purdue

No. 15 - Indiana

No. 21 - Maryland

Receiving Votes: Northwestern

Week 17 USA Today Coaches’ Poll:

No. 5 - Purdue

No. 13 - Indiana

No. 24 - Maryland

Receiving Votes: Northwestern

While it was disappointing to see Purdue drop a few spots and Northwestern fall outside the top 25, it was still a pretty solid performance for the Big Ten. The Boilermakers remained in the top five in both polls and Indiana continues its steady rise after a rough few months around December and January. The Hoosiers should give the league one other team with a serious shot of making this year’s Sweet 16.

Maryland’s rise is also noteworthy. The Terps have been fantastic over the last month or so and are not only playing like a top 25 unit, but Final Four contenders. Maryland has won 8 of its last 10 games and is quietly trending toward a top seed in March. It’s a squad that should absolutely challenge for the Big Ten Tournament crown in Chicago next weekend.

Of course, Northwestern also remains in the mix. If the Wildcats can score a few wins, perhaps the team can sneak back into the top 25 before the NCAA Tournament begins.