Jalen Hood-Schifino Sweeps Week 16 Big Ten Awards

The Big Ten released its weekly award list for week 16 of the regular season and Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino swept both the awards after a tremendous week of action. Hood-Schifino put together an incredible performance on Saturday with the team’s win over Purdue to earn himself Big Ten Player and Freshman of the Week honors.

During last week, Hood-Schifino posted some impressive numbers. He averaged 25.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in Indiana’s split against Michigan State and Purdue last week. However, he was integral to Indiana’s upset over the Boilermakers on Saturday evening, scoring 35 points and plenty in the second half. It was one of the best single player performances during this season for the Big Ten.

While it’s statistically unlikely, Indiana enters the final week of the regular season vying for a share of the Big Ten regular season crown. Hood-Schifino figures to be a big part of that effort as Indiana faces Iowa on Tuesday and Michigan on Sunday. Both games are in Bloomington, where Indiana has only lost once this season. As such, Hoosier fans have to be feeling decent about the team’s chances of sweeping those games.

Congratulations are in order for Hood-Schifino. Don’t be surprised if he shows back up on this list given how he has played to date either.