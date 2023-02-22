Jalen Pickett Named Week 15 Big Ten Player of the Week

The Big Ten released its weekly award list for week 15 of the regular season and Penn State grabbed the Player of the Week honor. Jalen Pickett put together an absolutely massive week and earned himself the distinction. Interestingly, the league did not award a Freshman of the Week. This is not something that has occurred in recent history.

During last week, Pickett posted some impressive numbers. He averaged an incredible 36.5 points per game in Penn State’s wins over Illinois and Minnesota. Pickett had an unbelievable 41 points, eight assists, and two rebounds in the win. It was one of the best single player performances during this season for the Big Ten.

The challenge over the next two weeks for Pickett will be doing enough to get Penn State across the finish line and into the NCAA Tournament. And it won’t be an easy task, as the Nittany Lions close with road games at Ohio State and Northwestern and host home games against Rutgers and Maryland. KenPom expects a split and that sounds about right.

Congratulations are in order for Pickett. Don’t be surprised if he shows back up on this list given how he has played to date either.