The Big Ten only had one game on Tuesday night, but it was a significant one as Michigan State returned to the Breslin Center for the first time since the tragic events in East Lansing last week. The Spartans hosted Indiana in a marquee matchup.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Michigan State Spartans 80, No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers 65

Obviously, while the game itself had plenty of intrigue, most eyes in this one were focused on Michigan State’s return to play in the Breslin Center after last week’s events on campus. The scene was certainly emotional as the school did its best to honor those lost and impacted by the shooting:

An emotional Tom Izzo walking off the court tonight after Michigan State's 80-65. Hugs with Alan Haller and Mel Tucker. pic.twitter.com/80o7ROfO0q — Thomas Cook (@thomas_cook11) February 22, 2023

Everyone will continue to keep the Michigan State community in their thoughts and prayers over the coming days and weeks.

The game itself was a highly competitive affair. Indiana came out firing in the opening minutes, but Michigan State took back the momentum by halftime. The Spartans eventually pulled away a bit in the second half en route to an 80-65 win. While Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 19 points on the evening, he did it inefficiently in 35 minutes of play and a 91 offensive rating. AJ Hoggard led the way for the Spartans with 22 points.

Michigan State improved to 17-10 overall and 9-7 in Big Ten play with the win and will now prepare for the final stretch of the regular season. The Spartans are presently scheduled to return to action on Saturday on the road against Iowa. However, there have been rumblings about Michigan State rescheduling its postponed matchup with Minnesota sometime over the next two weeks, so things could move around still. We’ll have to stay tuned on that end.

On the other side, Indiana fell to 19-9 overall and 10-7 in Big Ten play with the loss. It was a tough one for the Hoosiers, who entered the night having won 10 of the team’s last 12 games. The loss dealt a major blow to Indiana’s faint Big Ten title hopes and its goal of achieving a top seed in March. The Hoosiers will now prepare for a rematch with arch-rival Purdue on the road on Saturday evening. Expect an incredibly hostile crowd.