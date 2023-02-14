Indiana and Northwestern Split Week 14 Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten released its weekly award winners for week 14 of the regular season and two teams split the awards. Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and Northwestern’s Boo Buie were named Co-Big Ten Players of the Week and Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

While Jackson-Davis has been excellent all season, he really stepped up his play over the last few weeks. He’s been Indiana’s leading contributor in its upswing in January and early February, as the Hoosiers have gone 8-1 over the team’s last nine games. Jackson-Davis was particularly impressive over the last week, averaging 24 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in wins over Rutgers and Michigan. This is the seventh time Jackson-Davis has earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors during his career.

Likewise, Buie had an outstanding week of play. The Wildcat guard averaged 22.5 points, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.5 blocked shots in Northwestern’s wins over Ohio State and Purdue on Sunday. The win over the Boilermakers was quite an accomplishment as it marked Northwestern’s first ever win over a team ranked No. 1 team in the AP Poll. This is the second time Buie has earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors during his career.

The Freshman of the Week award went to Hood-Schifino, who continues to progress over his inaugural season with the Hoosiers. The talented guard averaged 14.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in Indiana’s wins over Rutgers and Michigan. Hood-Schifino is quickly emerging as a candidate for Big Ten Freshman of the Year. This is the third time Hood-Schifino has earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.

Congratulations are in order for all three players. Don’t be surprised if they show back up on this list given how they have played to date either.