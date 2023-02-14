Three Big Ten Teams Land In Week 15 Polls

The Week 15 AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls were released on Monday and two Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to make the cut. Five other Big Ten teams also received at least a vote, so there’s a chance the league sees others rise in short order.

Here is where the Big Ten landed:

Week 15 AP Poll:

No. 3 - Purdue

No. 14 - Indiana

Receiving Votes: Northwestern, Illinois, Iowa, Rutgers, Maryland

Week 15 USA Today Coaches’ Poll:

No. 3 - Purdue

No. 15 - Indiana

Receiving Votes: Northwestern, Illinois, Rutgers, Maryland, Iowa

While it was disappointing to see Purdue drop from the top spot in this week’s polls, Indiana continues its rise. The Hoosiers have been red hot over the last month, winning eight of the team’s last nine games. Indiana is currently on a three-game winning streak, with the last three wins all coming in top tier opportunities. The run has resurrected Indiana’s conference title hopes.

The main question for the league moving forward will be whether any of the five teams receiving votes can slide into the top 25 in the coming weeks. Rutgers had finally moved into the top 25 last week, but fell flat on its face falling to Indiana and Illinois. Perhaps one of the sleepers in this category is Maryland, who’s quietly putting together a great season. Northwestern also has a massive opportunity this week with Indiana at home on Wednesday.