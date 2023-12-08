The Big Ten only had one game on Thursday night, but it was an intriguing one between rivals. Iowa went on the road to face a feisty Iowa State squad.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Iowa State Cyclones 90, Iowa Hawkeyes 65

Over the last two decades, this is a rivalry that has swung a couple of times. However, Iowa had largely taken control of things in recent years, despite a slip up in the fall of 2021. Hawkeye fans were hoping Iowa could use Thursday’s meeting as a springboard for this season after a relatively slow start.=

Unfortunately, that didn’t come to fruition.

Iowa not only lost on Thursday night, but was thoroughly dominated in the loss. Iowa State went off for 1.22 points per possession and the Hawkeyes had few answers. The only Hawkeye who really played well was Payton Sandfort, who finished with 14 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Nobody else in the starting lineup had double-digits.

It’s been a while since Iowa was dominated like this by the Cyclones and fans certainly can’t be thrilled with it. The Hawkeyes have looked like a flawed team since the season began, but this will leave a mark. Losing to a rival like this is painful and Hawkeye fans will have to hear about it for at least a year.

The loss left Iowa sitting at 5-4 overall and 0-1 in Big Ten play. The team will hope to rebound at home against Michigan on Sunday. KenPom favors Iowa, but the spread is only four points, so it’s fair to expect a competitive matchup. Thursday’s loss also makes Sunday’s game an important one, as TRank already has the Hawkeyes down to a 16.1 percent chance to make the Tourney. Winning any coin flip game is now crucial.