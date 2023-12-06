Dylan Harper, No. 2 overall prospect in class of 2024, commits to Rutgers

Dylan Harper, younger brother of Scarlet Knights great Ron Harper Jr and son of NBA legend Ron Harper, has committed to Rutgers.

The 6-5 guard chose the Scarlet Knights over Duke, Kansas, Indiana, and Auburn.



Harper chose the Knights over a myriad of programs including Duke, Kansas, Indiana and Auburn. At No. 2 in the country, previously No. 1 prior to the reclassification of Cooper Flagg, he’s the highest-rated commitment in program history.

Head coach Steve Pikiell put in the work on this one. If Harper was playing ball, Pikiell found a way to be there. Years of relationship building ultimately paid off once Harper made the commitment official on Wednesday.

He’s a high-level guard with good size who can thrive at the one or two spots on offense. There’s a lot of ways for him to score the ball and he’s also an excellent, heads-up rebounder from the perimeter.

He’ll join fellow five-star Ace Bailey and a trio of forwards to make Rutgers the No. 3 overall class in the country.