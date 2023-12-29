The Big Ten only had one game on Thursday night, featuring Maryland at home against Coppin State. The Terps were hoping to close out non-conference play with a win and avoid a rough loss.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Maryland Terrapins 75, Coppin State Eagles 53

Despite a rough start to the season, Maryland entered this one with some momentum. The Terps had won four straight, including a win over Penn State and a road win over UCLA. The question was whether Maryland could avoid a letdown performance on Thursday in a sandwich game between UCLA and top ranked Purdue next.

Fortunately for fans, Maryland delivered in this one. The Terps jumped out to an early and never looked back. Julian Reese led the way with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Notably, Jahmir Young missed the game with the flu. Jahari Long filled in for him and finished with 15 points, as he played a season-high 30 minutes. Fans will hope Young can get healthy over the weekend.

Maryland improved to 9-4 overall with the win. The Terps have now quietly won five straight and eight of the team’s last nine games. Even if most of the games have come against underwhelming competition, it’s hard to complain about an 8-1 stretch that included a conference win and a road win over a program like UCLA. It’s a sign of progress. The question is simply whether the Terps can keep building off it.

The team will now turn to a colossal matchup with Purdue at home next week. Maryland upset the Boilers at home last season and will be hoping to do the same this time around. The odds will be against the Terps, but you never know in road games. It’s a chance for Maryland to change the outlook of its season with a single win.