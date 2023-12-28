There is one game tonight with Maryland set to host Coppin State on BTN this evening.

Game of the Night

Coppin State Eagles at Maryland Terrapins

Time/TV: 7:00 PM ET BTN

7:00 PM ET BTN Line: Maryland -29.5

In the only game tonight Maryland is set to host a one win Coppin State program that is currently ranked by KenPom as the second worst program in the country, only ahead of winless Mississippi Valley State.

The Eagles are ranked as the least efficient offense per KenPom and are coming off of 39 point loss to James Madison. They’re averaging a lowly 55.2 points per game while shooting 36.6% from the field, 23.9% from three and committing more than 16 turnovers per game.

Maryland enters the night at 8-4 on a four game winning streak that includes a win against UCLA over the weekend on the back of Jahmir Young’s 37 points. This is the last tune-up for Maryland before 2024 where they start things off with a home game against top ranked Purdue.

Even if Maryland were to be sleepwalking through winter break they are still playing one of the worst teams in the country that has an even worse offense. It would take an absolute meltdown for Maryland to lose here, so look for an easy win for the Terps to close out the non-conference slate.

Pick: Maryland