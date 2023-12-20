The Big Ten had three games on Tuesday night, highlighted by a neutral matchup between Florida and Michigan in Charlotte. Indiana and Maryland also hosted mid-major opponents, which ended up being closer than expected.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Florida Gators 106, Michigan Wolverines 101 (2OT)

After all the drama of the first month and a half of the season, Wolverine fans were hoping Michigan could deliver on Wednesday night and grab a valuable win over Florida. The game was projected to be a tight one, with the Gators having the narrow edge.

Ultimately, those projections proved to be pretty accurate.

The game not only went down to the wire, but ended up taking two extra sessions to settle. Michigan looked to be in position to grab the win at multiple points in the second half and overtime, but could never put the Gators away. The teams continued trading blows with the Gators pulling away in the final overtime session. Dug McDaniel finished with 33 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in the losing effort.

This is an absolutely crushing loss for the Wolverines. Not only because the team was so close to getting the job done, but because it so desperately needed this win. Michigan entered the game at just 6-5 overall and now finds itself at 6-6 with only one non-conference game remaining. TRank now only gives Michigan a 0.1 percent chance of making the NCAA Tournament. Even if those numbers are flawed, that’s not a great spot to be in before we even make it to January.

Michigan will return to action on December 29th at home against a surprisingly solid McNeese State team. The Wolverines better be ready or the team is going to lose another buy game at home.

The Rest:

-Indiana Hoosiers 69, Morehead State Eagles 68

This was a wild one. Indiana entered the game as a sizable favorite, but found itself down double-digits deep into the second half. Fortunately for fans, Indiana found a way to launch a furious comeback and escaped with a 69-68 win. Anthony Walker led the way off the bench with 18 points and nine rebounds. Trey Galloway also had 14 points.

Indiana improved to 8-3 overall with the win, though the team’s profile remains underwhelming. Fans hope the team can add another win on Thursday at home against North Alabama.

-Maryland Terrapins 73, Nicholls State Colonels 67

The Terps also had a bit of a scare, though it wasn’t nearly as tight as Indiana’s matchup. Maryland used 23 points and 11 rebounds from Jahmir Young to grab a six-point win over Nicholls State. Donta Scott also had 15 points.

Maryland improved to 7-4 overall with the win. The Terps will now gear up for a road trip to face UCLA on Friday. Win that one and maybe the team can get some momentum going.