Iowa and Purdue Split Big Ten Weekly Awards

The Big Ten released its weekly award list for Week Six of the regular season and Iowa and Purdue split the weekly honors. Purdue’s Fletcher Loyer was named Player of the Week and Iowa’s Owen Freeman earned Freshman of the Week honors.

Loyer had a really impressive performance last week, coming up huge in Purdue’s win over then No. 1 Arizona. The game was one of the better ones you’ll ever see in the regular season, with the Boilermakers pulling it out in the second half. Loyer led the way with an impressive 27 points, four steals, and three assists. This is the first time Loyer has earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors.

Freeman also had solid numbers as the Hawkeyes rebounded from a rough week to blow out Florida A&M on a neutral court. The forward had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds in just 19 minutes of action. He remains a key piece for Iowa and will likely determine whether the team can challenge for an NCAA bid this season. This is already the fourth time Freeman has earned Freshman of the Week honors.

Congratulations are in order for both players. Don’t be surprised if they show back up on this list given how they have played to date either.