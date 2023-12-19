The Big Ten only had only game on Monday, which featured an in-state matchup in East Lansing. Michigan State hosted a feisty Oakland squad.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Michigan State Spartans 79, Oakland Golden Grizzlies 62

Heading into tip, it looked like this one might have some intrigue. The Spartans had shown some vulnerability and Oakland had surprised against teams like Illinois and Ohio State early in the year. Michigan State would certainly be favored, but the Grizzlies were a solid step or two above most mid-majors out there.

Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, the game would prove one-sided.

Michigan State jumped out to a first half lead and never looked back, cruising to a 79-62 win. AJ Hoggard led the way with 11 points, seven assists, and four rebounds. The final score was also deceptively close, as Oakland closed it up a bit later on. Tyson Walker had 14 points and five assists as well.

The win pushed the Spartans to 6-5 overall as the team begins preparing for Christmas and the restart of conference play in January. Michigan State remains 23rd on KenPom and seems to be hitting its stride at an important point in the season. Fans will hope the team can keep that up for its final two non-conference games, which will be on December 21st against Stony Brook and December 30th against a surprisingly good Indiana State squad. The Spartans will need to win both games to feel good about things.