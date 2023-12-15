The Big Ten only had one game on Thursday night, which featured Wisconsin matching up against a struggling Jacksonville State team at home. The Badgers were eventually able to grab a win.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers 75, Jacksonville State Gamecocks 60

This game looked like a mismatch on paper and played out that way, as Wisconsin cruised to a 15-point win at home. Steven Crowl led the way with 19 points and nine rebounds in just 26 minutes of action. Tyler Wahl also had 16 points and seven rebounds. The game was lopsided enough to allow many of the bench contributors to get on the floor for a few minutes.

Wisconsin improved to 8-3 overall with the win. The Badgers will get a week off before hosting Chicago State at home on December 22nd to wrap up non-conference play. The Badgers will be heavy favorites in that one, though Chicago State just won on the road against Northwestern, so perhaps it could be tighter than the numbers project.

Generally speaking, Badger fans have to be pretty happy with the team’s performance through 11 games. While it hasn’t been perfect, Wisconsin has multiple marquee wins already, including a massive upset over Marquette earlier this month, and really doesn’t have any bad losses. That should put the team in position to get back to the NCAA Tournament after a rough season.

Despite the matchup against Chicago State, most eyes will be on the upcoming home stand against Iowa and Nebraska to open January. The Badgers are presently favored in both games. However, the Hawkeyes and Huskers have shown moments of promise, so Wisconsin will have to show up to grab wins. Keeping pace with Purdue in the Big Ten race has to be the goal.