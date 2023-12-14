There’s only one game tonight with Wisconsin set to host Jacksonville State. Let’s take a look at the upcoming action.

Game of the Night

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at #23 Wisconsin Badgers

Time/TV: 7:00 PM ET BTN

7:00 PM ET BTN Line: Wisconsin -20.5

In the lone game tonight Wisconsin faces off against Jacksonville State. The Badgers had a six game winning streak end this past weekend when top ranked Arizona won by 25 points. They’ll have a considerably easier task tonight at home against a sub-200 Gamecocks program.

Jacksonville State enters off of a pair of losses to ETSU and UIC, dropping to 4-6 on the year. Kyky Tandy is leading the team in scoring with 17.4 points, while Quincy Clark is the only other person reaching double figures. Jacksonville State’s offense hasn’t been great, averaging 67.4 points per game and shooting under 30% from three. Facing off against a top 30 defense in Wisconsin doesn’t bode well for the Gamecocks.

Wisconsin’s slow pace offense puts them at 334th in adjusted tempo. That explains why a team averaging around 73 points per game also lands in the top 15 for KenPom’s adjusted offensive ratings. Wisconsin limits turnovers, shoots effectively and makes their free throws...only coming up a bit short on the perimeter. Their efficient offense mixed with a strong defense against a poor offense should set for a relatively easy victory tonight for the Badgers.

Pick: Wisconsin