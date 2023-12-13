The Big Ten had a relatively quiet night on Tuesday, with only two teams in action. Both faced underwhelming opponents at home and cruised to easy wins.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Minnesota Golden Gophers 101, IUPUI Jaguars 65

The Gophers entered this one off arguably the team’s best week of the season, wherein Minnesota beat Nebraska at home on Wednesday and followed it up with a win over Florida Gulf Coast over the weekend. Fans were hoping Minnesota could add another win on Wednesday against an overmatched IUPUI squad.

The game proved to be completely one-sided. The Gophers jumped out to a double-digit lead in the opening minutes and never looked back, eventually grabbing a 101-65 win. Cam Christie was the star of the show and finished with 19 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Parker Fox also had 16 points in the outing.

Minnesota improved to 8-3 overall with the win. The Gophers still need to show significantly more progress to get back into serious postseason consideration, but Wednesday’s win at least keeps the team’s hopes alive for another week, which is all fans can hope for right now. The team will return to action on December 21st at home against Ball State.

The Rest:

-Maryland Terrapins 105, Alcorn State Braves 65

This was another lopsided game, as Maryland cruised to a 40-point home win against a terrible Alcorn State squad. Julian Reese led the way with 15 points, seven rebounds, and two assists. Jamie Kaiser also had 12 points off the bench.

Maryland improved to 6-4 overall with the win. Like Minnesota above, the Terps have more work ahead to get back in the NCAA Tournament race. However, Wednesday’s game means the team avoided a bad loss, which is worth something. All eyes need to be on that UCLA game, which projects as a winnable road game. Steal that one and suddenly things could start turning around. The Terps will get a week off before facing Nicholls State next on December 19th.