The Big Ten only has one game on Wednesday night, but it features a ranked team in action against an in-state foe. We’ll have to see if Northwestern can live up to expectations and get the job done against Chicago State.

Let’s take a look at the schedule.

Game of the Day:

-Chicago State Cougars at No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats

Time/TV: 8:00 PM ET (BTN)

8:00 PM ET (BTN) KenPom Spread: Northwestern by 23

It’s been a great start for the Wildcats so far. The team jumped out to a 7-1 start and already has multiple quality wins, including a seismic upset of Purdue to open league play. The win over the Boilermakers could very well be the difference between making and missing the NCAA Tournament at season’s end.

Still, Northwestern has some work to do to get back to conference play in January. And that will continue on Wednesday night at home against Chicago State. The Wildcats enter as substantial favorites, but will have to arrive ready to play to avoid an upset. There’s a long history of surprising in-state results. Wildcat fans will hope this isn’t the next one.

Generally speaking, Chicago State isn’t a great team. The Cougars are outside the top 300 on KenPom and enter Wednesday’s contest at just 3-9 overall. As long as Northwestern can slow down wing Wesley Cardet, the Wildcats should escape with a win. However, Cardet has gotten hot in a few games this year. It’s up to Brooks Barnhizer and Ryan Langborg to slow him down. They’ve done a decent job so far, so they should be able to in this one.

This should be a lopsided affair. The main question is whether Northwestern shows up ready to play. If the Wildcats play even halfway decently, a win should be there.

Pick: Northwestern

***

Picks Record This Season: 42-16