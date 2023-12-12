Purdue and Wisconsin Split Big Ten Weekly Awards

The Big Ten released its weekly award list for Week Five of the regular season and Purdue and Wisconsin split the weekly honors. Purdue’s Zach Edey was named Player of the Week and Wisconsin’s John Blackwell earned Freshman of the Week honors.

During the week heading into the award, Edey impressed yet again as Purdue moved past Iowa at home and Alabama in Toronto. The big man averaged 30 points and 9.5 rebounds per game as Purdue continued its push for another conference crown. The win over the Crimson Tide was also particularly impressive, considering he finished with 35 points. This is the eighth time he’s earned Player of the Week honors, which is another incredible achievement.

Blackwell also had solid numbers as the Badgers split against Michigan State and Arizona on the road. He averaged 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in the mixed effort, including 10 points in the win over the Spartans. He remains a vital piece for the Badgers as the team continues moving up in the Big Ten. This is already the second time Blackwell has earned Freshman of the Week honors.

Congratulations are in order for both players. Don’t be surprised if they show back up on this list given how they have played to date either.