Northwestern Moves Into The Top 25 in Week Six Polls

The Week Six AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls were released on Monday and four Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to make the cut at least in one of the polls. Purdue remained in the top five after a huge win over Alabama on Saturday. Boilermaker fans will hope another big week can move the team up further. Illinois also rose.

Here is where the Big Ten landed:

Week Six AP Poll:

No. 3 - Purdue

No. 16 - Illinois

No. 23 - Wisconsin

No. 25 - Northwestern

Receiving Votes: Ohio State

Week Six USA Today Coaches’ Poll:

No. 4 - Purdue

No. 16 - Illinois

No. 23 - Wisconsin

Receiving Votes: Northwestern, Ohio State, Indiana

Overall, it’s been a tough start to the season for the league. Preseason darlings like Maryland and Michigan State have underwhelmed and other teams like Indiana, Michigan, and Rutgers have experienced serious missteps as well. It’s led to a massive drop for the league on KenPom and it seems like it could be a down year for the Big Ten.

The good news is things appear to have already hit rock bottom and the league is beginning to build a bit of momentum. Purdue moved up a spot in the AP Poll, Illinois is on the verge of the top 15, and Northwestern finally moved into the top 25. The Badgers also remained in the top 25 after an encouraging performance.

The biggest remaining question will be whether the Boilermakers can regain the top spot with a huge matchup against Arizona on Saturday. Win that game and Purdue could very well find itself at No. 1 again. There will also be some questions about Ohio State, who fell out of the top 25 after a tough loss to Penn State. The Buckeyes get a big game against UCLA on Saturday. Beat the Bruins and perhaps a top 25 ranking is on the table.